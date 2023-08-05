'Confident' Meghan Markle ditches 'hand-in-hand' date night with Harry

Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday alongside Prince Harry over the weekend.



The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex dined out at an Italian restaurant near Montecito as she stepped out in a bodycon black dress.

Speaking about her sheer confidence, body language expert Judi James touched upon Prince Harry’s ‘preoccupied’ mind.

She said: "[Meghan] clearly in the lead and in birthday 'Star' mode, her body language suggesting happiness and confidence as she engages in chat with other people."

The expert added: “Harry brings up the rear, with his sucked-in lips and mouth clamp suggesting he’s much more tense and possibly preoccupied here.

"They’re not presenting as a tactile couple here for some reason, with Harry communicating with one group of guests while Meghan seems to be engaged with another."

Speaking about other celebrities who engage in PDA, Ms James added: "It’s usual for A-list celebrities to walk out of restaurants on date-nights hand in hand and often with the guy towing his partner along to appear protective in front of the press but in these shots there is no touch or hand-holding from a normally very tactile couple."