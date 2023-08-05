‘Overwhelmed’: Prince Harry is facing a ‘very challenging’ time

Prince Harry is allegedly playing a ‘dangerous game’ in the eyes of experts, because many have started doubting his chances of winning these high stakes game.



Insights and claims regarding the ‘high stakes’ time period that is yet to don on Buckingham Palace has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

Especially since, “Going into this period, the stakes are high, his flight upgrade has been requested and hopefully someone has remembered to order Aitch’s gluten-free meal,” she said.

But with this in mind “will Harry pull off a major reset? Could this international jaunt turn the tide and right the PR ship for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?” she also asked.

In this piece she also touched base on the couple’s hollow laurels and dished over how Prince Harry is working to “pull off a major reset.”

In regards to this Ms Elser added before signing off, “The last couple of months would have to figure as some of the most challenging for the couple since they exited royal working life to (Brave stuff).”