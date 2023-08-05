 
‘Now is eternal’: Terry Crews shares words of wisdom on his 55th birthday

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews says growing wiser is a choice
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews is celebrating his 55th birthday with wise words and gratitude for the love he has amassed from his family and fans worldwide.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of himself and wrote a long note with it as he reflected on his fulfilling life.

The actor began by thanking fans for their wishes, and then reflected on growing older: “A generation before me, 55 meant it was time to slow down, 55 represented a metaphorical speed limit. When all the bills are due from self inflicted damage you did to yourself when you were younger.”

“But the greatest thing about getting older- is the choice and decision to grow wiser. To see things in a new way, and the realization that the more you know, the more there is to know,” he added.

He went on to express gratitude for the love from his wife and children before adding that he’d “return that love a hundredfold.”

“This is only the beginning for me. I heard a great quote and I’ll repeat it here- “if we are eternal beings, why are we counting?” The answer for me is so we know how far we’ve come, and to know I’m not the same person I was 40 years ago- or yesterday.”

“I choose to be present at this moment, and enjoy NOW, because this is all I have. No past, no future, just NOW. Now is eternal.”

“Thank you so much for all you’ve given me. Ready to learn some more, grow some more and love some more!” he concluded. 

