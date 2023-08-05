Meghan Markle likely to react after Victoria Beckham trolls her

Victoria Beckham posted a special birthday dance video to celebrate the birthday of her Californian friend... but it wasn't Meghan Markle.

Happy birthday to someone I feel blessed to call my friend, dance and drinking partner!! We all love you so much, " she captioned the video.



The video was dedicated to American hairdresser Ken Paves and it was shared amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fallen out with Victoria and her husband David.

Royal observers believe that Victoria's video was aimed at trolling Meghan Markle and she wouldn't have wished Paveso on his birthday in normal circumstances.

Her Instagram post came just a couple of days after Meghan Markle celebrated her 42nd birthday.

The observers are convinced that the Duchess of Sussex would retaliate at a time of her own choosing.

Victoria Beckham has reportedly been emboldened by the achievements her husband David Beckham has made so far and she does little to hide her loyalty to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royal couple allegedly had a suspicion that the Beckhams may have leaked stories about them to the press - leaving David 'absolutely bloody furious.'

According to Daily Mail, the fall out is unlikely to impact Victoria's standing in royal circles - for she is still counting as a favourite designer for a number of Queens and Princesses from around the world.