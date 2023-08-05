Meghan Markle '3-word mantra' in life that made her marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle goes by an important motto in her life, reveals friend.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has turned 42-year-old this week, wants to live her life to the fullest alongside her loved ones.

Lindsay Roth, Meghan's college bestfriend, reveals Meghan says she "I choose happiness."

Another philosophy that Meghan goes by in life is: "Of this be sure: You do not find the happy life... you make it."



This comes as Meghan famously praised a quote by F Scott Fitzgerald that said: "Be brave. Live the life you want - it's worth its weight in gold." She added: "It's never too late, or too early to be whoever you want to be."



Meghan Markle was aware that Hollywood was 'really brutal' as she admitted the vices to friend Lizzie Cundy.

"She told me she wanted to be on an English reality TV show and that she wanted an English boyfriend," Lizzie continued.



"She set her sights on Made In Chelsea and worked hard to get in with that crowd. We were having a chat and then she said: 'Do you know any famous guys? I'm single and I really love English men.' So I said: 'We'll go out and find you someone.'"

