Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes Lahore, Islamabad, other cities

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Picture showing a Richter scale reading — Reuters
An earthquake jolted Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities on Saturday night, Geo News reported. 

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the magnitude of the temblor was 5.8 on the Richter scale, while its epicentre was located near Tajikistan and Afghanistan's border.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 196 kilometres in the Hindukush mountain range. 

Residents were reported to have rushed out of their homes in panic following the tremors; however, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.

— This is a developing story and is being updated. 

