Prince William reveals he has Kate Middleton's picture at his office

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Prince William reveals he has Kate Middleton's picture at his office 

Prince William keeps a photo of himself and his wife Kate Middleton in his office.

It was revealed when the Prince of Wales sat in his office for a Q&A session on Instagram.

Another picture featuring the couple's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte was also seen during the session.

According to express.co.uk, the photo the Prince and Princess of Wales  was released to mark their engagement in 2010.

While William is praised for admiring his wife and "revealing sweet nods"to his wife, his younger brother Prince Harry is always attacked by the future king's supporters every time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex makes a public appearance.

Harry fell out of favor with thousands of royal fans and the tabloid media after he and his wife decided to step down as working members of the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with their two children.

They had briefly stayed in Canada before arriving in the US in 2020 following their departure from the UK. 

