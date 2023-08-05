Khloe Kardashian shares adorable video of daughter True having summer fun

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a video of her daughter True soaking up the summer sun while having fun in a swimming pool.



Khloe captured her daughter True's hilariously dramatic moment with her cousin Dream. The video shared on the Instagram story of Khloe Kardashian saw True and Dream having a dramatic moment while entering the pool on Friday. The little girls can be seen wearing tie-dye suits having multiple colors.

According to People magazine, as they approached the deeper end of the pool, both paused and True could be heard asking Dream, "You going to go first?" to which her pool pal replied, "No you can go first."

The dialogue then ended with a consensus on holding hands and going deeper together.

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable video of daughter True having summer fun

The Kardashian star continuously keeps her fans updated with her eldest child's latest adventures.

Last month, the reality TV star shared True and Dream showcasing their vocal prowess as they sang Fancy Girls during a sleepover.

Kardashian shared a tribute to her daughter on the latter's fifth birthday in April.

She said, "True has changed my life in many ways I could never express," adding that she was so emotional over True getting old.

