Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman enjoy Wrexham match after ‘Deadpool 3’ filming hit a snag amid strike

This is Wrexham's first match after being promoted to League Two

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, two popular Hollywood actors, recently attended Wrexham's first match in the English Football League, marking a special moment for the team.

Despite their presence and support, Wrexham unfortunately experienced a 3-5 defeat against MK Dons at The Racecourse Ground in Wales. The match was particularly significant as Wrexham had been promoted to League Two just a few months prior, in April.

Hugh Jackman showed his allegiance to the team by sporting a dark zip-up jumper over a T-shirt and wearing a Wrexham A.F.C. baseball cap.

Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, displayed his fashion sense with a salmon pink shirt layered over a white tee, complemented by beige trousers and a padded Wrexham A.F.C. jacket.

Both actors star in the upcoming movie Deadpool 3, but they are currently caught up in the SAG/AFTRA labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Before the game, Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney were interviewed by Sky Sports News and asked about Tom Brady's recent purchase of a share in Birmingham City.

Reynolds expressed his admiration for Brady, saying: "'I know Tom a little bit and I don't think you need to know him to know he has the spirit of a lion and a competitor in every way, shape and form."

"Whatever he has cooked up for Birmingham, he is going to bring it. Come on in, the water is warm!"



It's worth noting that Deadpool 3 was the first major film to halt production due to the SAG/AFTRA strike, with the strike having begun on July 14.