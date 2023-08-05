UK press protected Prince Harry during his deployment in Afghanistan

Prince Harry's deployment in Afghanistan was subject to a voluntary news blackout by the UK press, which the Duke now accuses of lying about him and his wife Meghan Markle.

He recently accused journalists and editors of having “blood on their hands” landmark High Court evidence in his privacy battle against a tabloid publisher.

The UK press' blackout of Harry's deployment in Afghanistan was designed to protect the royal and the men serving with him from being specifically targeted by the Taliban.

Harry, who served in the armed forces for a decade won an apology and damages from the Mail on Sunday over an article claiming he had turned his back on the military.

A London High Court judge ruled the same paper breached Meghan's privacy by publishing extracts of her letter.

Last month, a judge ruled that Prince Harry can take some of his lawsuits against media magnate Rupert Murdoch's tabloids to trial but claims of decades-old phone hacking were thrown out for being filed too late.



Harry's legal battle against the UK media is far from over and he could be back at the High Court for a trial as soon as January.

Amid the reports of his return to the court, royal observers are wondering whether he can normalize his relationship with the media which once protected him.