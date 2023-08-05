 
Meghan Markle to expose Prince Harry in her book: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of making money by talking about the royal family since they left the UK.

They have come under severe criticism after their Spotify deal came to an end and questions were raised about their Netflix deal too. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have taken notice of criticism against them and are apparently changing their strategy.

According to a report, Meghan Markle is penning a book to tell her side of the story.

Although the royal family is expected to be the prime target of the book,  the Duchess of Sussex would also reveal her husband's 'shortcomings'.

Mirror reported that "The open and honest account of the Duchess' life is expected to include surprising and personal revelations from her five-year marriage."

It's expected Meghan won't hold back on telling her truth. 

Citing a report in Bella Magazine, the outlet reported, "Meghan really wants to get her side of the story across after Harry got the space to tell his story so deeply."

The report quoting a source said," There have been times that Harry has been less than perfect in the marriage, which he acknowledges, but no one is perfect."

