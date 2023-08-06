Indiana on high alert for tornadoes, thunderstorms in evening forecast

Indiana on high alert for tornadoes, and thunderstorms in the evening forecast. NCEH

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Indianapolis as the city prepares for the possibility of strong storms later this evening.



The watch comes as temperatures soared to 90°F earlier today, marking the 9th occurrence this year. With a combination of high heat, modest humidity levels, and southeastern winds, conditions are ripe for storm development.

Weather experts are closely monitoring East Central Illinois for signs of storm initiation, with projections indicating that any formed storms will move westward into Indiana. The Storm Prediction Center has indicated a 40% chance of the watch being upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning in its latest discussion.

This weather pattern is attributed to a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) situated over Illinois, which is gradually shifting eastward. The region south and west of Indianapolis is experiencing favourable atmospheric destabilisation, creating an environment conducive to storm formation. These storms are expected to be active until around 6:00pm Eastern time, with the severe threat lasting until 10:00 p.m. in Central Indiana.

Meteorologists also caution about the potential for tornadoes in the event of supercells forming in Indiana. The presence of moderate upper-level wind shear combined with a moist atmosphere increases the likelihood of rotation within the storm cells. Additionally, the slow movement of the weather system raises concerns about heavy rainfall, particularly in areas northwest of Indianapolis. While the system will weaken as it progresses eastward, scattered activity may persist after midnight.

Nighttime temperatures are anticipated to settle in the mid-to-upper 60s, providing some relief after the day's heat. As the weather system continues to shift, another bout of severe weather is expected on Sunday, following another humid day.

Residents are advised to stay vigilant, monitor local weather reports, and take necessary precautions as the potential for severe thunderstorms looms over the city.