 
menu menu menu

Prince William, Kate have left Prince Harry, Meghan 'in shade', winning PR

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Prince William, Kate have left Prince Harry, Meghan in shade, winning PR

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be able to do wonders on their first official visit to the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to mark their maiden visit to NYC after King Charles' coronation and the couple is tipped to overshadow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Mike Parker writes for express.co.uk: "His busy 48-hour schedule during New York Climate Week is not, however, expected to include any contact with his estranged west coast based brother Prince Harry, whose own popularity – along with that of his wife Meghan – is plummeting in America."

He then quotes PR guru Mark Borkowski: "William and Kate’s 'charm offensive' and 'master class in image branding' has left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “in the shade,”

“Their image now far outweighs Harry and Meghan’s social media issues and their attempt to conquer Hollywood," the commentator notes.

More From Entertainment:

Ileana D'Cruz's husband's identity and marriage details revealed

Ileana D'Cruz's husband's identity and marriage details revealed
Ileana D'Cruz embraces motherhood, introduces newborn son to the world

Ileana D'Cruz embraces motherhood, introduces newborn son to the world
Stormzy and Calvin Harris to team up in Ibiza for epic music collaboration

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to team up in Ibiza for epic music collaboration
Kanye West’s Donda Academy no longer moving to L.A. church as 12k people sign petition video

Kanye West’s Donda Academy no longer moving to L.A. church as 12k people sign petition
King Charles wears kilt as pressure mounts on Prince William

King Charles wears kilt as pressure mounts on Prince William

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status
Rebel Wilson gets hospitalized after ‘stunt accident’ on the set of ‘Bride Hard’: See pic

Rebel Wilson gets hospitalized after ‘stunt accident’ on the set of ‘Bride Hard’: See pic
Meghan Markle to expose Prince Harry in her book: report video

Meghan Markle to expose Prince Harry in her book: report

Bowen Yang narrowly escapes death during drone filming on horse

Bowen Yang narrowly escapes death during drone filming on horse