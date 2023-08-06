Prince William, Kate have left Prince Harry, Meghan 'in shade', winning PR

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be able to do wonders on their first official visit to the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to mark their maiden visit to NYC after King Charles' coronation and the couple is tipped to overshadow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Mike Parker writes for express.co.uk: "His busy 48-hour schedule during New York Climate Week is not, however, expected to include any contact with his estranged west coast based brother Prince Harry, whose own popularity – along with that of his wife Meghan – is plummeting in America."



He then quotes PR guru Mark Borkowski: "William and Kate’s 'charm offensive' and 'master class in image branding' has left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “in the shade,”

“Their image now far outweighs Harry and Meghan’s social media issues and their attempt to conquer Hollywood," the commentator notes.