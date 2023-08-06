'Naive' Prince Andrew was warned 'not to' give Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew was warned ahead of giving his infamous Newsnight interview.

The Duke of York, who has now been banished from his military positions, sat in with BBC's Emily Mailtis to talk about his associations with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking about the 2019 interview, Paul Tweet said: “It was raised that he was considering doing an interview with Emily Maitlis on Newsnight.

“I saw that it would be a cross-­examination in a situation that he does not have any experience of dealing with either the media... or just generally in terms of the normal walk of life.

“He would be very trusting in terms of the way he approaches people, very naive. And I said, look, that would not be a good idea, sir.

“Because he believed that he had not been guilty of any inappropriate conduct, he felt that he could explain that position. But I certainly left no doubt as to what my views were as to whether they should do it or not.

Mr Tweed added: “I told him, absolutely not. Nope, don’t do it. Anyway, there was no ­comment made at that stage, so I left. I didn’t believe that the Newsnight interview was going ahead.”



“It amazes me that the family have been able to mentally survive all this," he conjectured, thinking about Queen Elizabeth II.

