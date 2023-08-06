 
menu menu menu

'Naive' Prince Andrew was warned 'not to' give Newsnight interview

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Naive Prince Andrew was warned not to give Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew was warned ahead of giving his infamous Newsnight interview.

The Duke of York, who has now been banished from his military positions, sat in with BBC's Emily Mailtis to talk about his associations with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking about the 2019 interview, Paul Tweet said: “It was raised that he was considering doing an interview with Emily Maitlis on Newsnight.

“I saw that it would be a cross-­examination in a situation that he does not have any experience of dealing with either the media... or just generally in terms of the normal walk of life.

“He would be very trusting in terms of the way he approaches people, very naive. And I said, look, that would not be a good idea, sir.

“Because he believed that he had not been guilty of any inappropriate conduct, he felt that he could explain that position. But I certainly left no doubt as to what my views were as to whether they should do it or not.

Mr Tweed added: “I told him, absolutely not. Nope, don’t do it. Anyway, there was no ­comment made at that stage, so I left. I didn’t believe that the Newsnight interview was going ahead.”

“It amazes me that the family have been able to mentally survive all this," he conjectured, thinking about Queen Elizabeth II.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle celebrates birthday with 'most British snub' by Royals video

Meghan Markle celebrates birthday with 'most British snub' by Royals
Adele sobs over fans gushing love at Las Vegas concerts: report video

Adele sobs over fans gushing love at Las Vegas concerts: report
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud death was not suicide, says mother

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud death was not suicide, says mother

Ileana D'Cruz's husband's identity and marriage details revealed

Ileana D'Cruz's husband's identity and marriage details revealed
Ileana D'Cruz embraces motherhood, introduces newborn son to the world

Ileana D'Cruz embraces motherhood, introduces newborn son to the world
Stormzy and Calvin Harris to team up in Ibiza for epic music collaboration

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to team up in Ibiza for epic music collaboration
Kanye West’s Donda Academy no longer moving to L.A. church as 12k people sign petition video

Kanye West’s Donda Academy no longer moving to L.A. church as 12k people sign petition
King Charles wears kilt as pressure mounts on Prince William

King Charles wears kilt as pressure mounts on Prince William

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status