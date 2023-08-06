Leah Remini set to 'drag' Tom Cruise in Church of Scientology row

Leah Remini alleged she was punished after Tom Cruise's 2006 marriage for asking the wrong question

Leah Remini has declared war on the Church of Scientology for the alleged abuse she endured from them and she is reportedly planning to pull the organization's most recognizable face Tom Cruise in her crusade.

The Kevin Can Wait alum called the Mission Impossible star "second in command" at the church and alleged in her lawsuit that she was meted out "psychological punishment" and detained for four months at the church for inquiring about the missing wife of secretive religion chief David Miscavige at the Hollywood icon's wedding at Italy in 2006.

Amid the bad blood, a well-placed source told The Post, “I think that Leah will call Tom to be a witness. She claims that she was abused after his wedding, so why wouldn’t she call him? He’s a part of this.”

Meanwhile, the megastar joined the controversial religion in 1986 after her first wife Mimi Rogers converted him. Since then, the 61-year-old become a fervent advocate of the church.

On Wednesday, Remini's filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology and its leader David Miscavige for 17 years of alleged "harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation."



Responding to the actress claims, the Church said, "This lawsuit is ludicrous and the allegations pure lunacy," the statement added.