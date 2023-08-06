Selena Gomez's playful selfie with record producer sparks rumors

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share a fun selfie featuring British record producer Fred Again. In the playful photo, the 31-year-old singer stuck out her tongue while the DJ smiled at the camera beside her.

For the outing, Gomez wore a green hoodie under a patterned red jacket and complemented her look with a beautiful pair of earrings. Her stunning brunette hair cascaded onto her shoulders, blending well with the vibrant tones of her outfit.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo was spotted at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood on Thursday night. Despite speculation, a source revealed that they didn't seem to be on a date but were friendly toward each other throughout the outing. They sat at a table, maintaining distance and not engaging in any physical contact.

During their time at the establishment, Gomez displayed kindness to other patrons and even took pictures with several individuals. The outing lasted around an hour and a half, and they left after finishing their meal.

This rendezvous occurred shortly after Gomez teased her fans about working on new music in a previous Instagram post.