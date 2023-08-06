Adele's unlikely 'Christmas Village' addiction is taking over her LA home

Adele, the 35-year-old singer, has revealed her newfound "addiction" to collecting light-up miniature Christmas villages, even though the festive season is still months away.

She came across these decorations on eBay, where they are offered by the US store Department 56, with prices ranging from £30 to £90 per piece. Adele couldn't resist and ended up purchasing a considerable number of these items, which has now led to a predicament - she's running out of available plug sockets in her sprawling Los Angeles mansion.

During her Las Vegas residency, Adele candidly shared her passion for these miniature villages with the audience. She playfully admitted, "You’re going to think I’m an old woman. I went on eBay and suddenly discovered light-up miniature Christmas villages. I went a bit crazy. I’ve spent a lot of money."

She added: "Then I found a Dickens one with loads of London landmarks. I got a bit addicted… really, my main goal is to figure out some kind of socket situation to plug in all the wires."

Apart from her unique collecting hobby, reports suggest that Adele experiences a range of emotions before and after each of her Las Vegas residency shows.

She reportedly experiences a range of emotions throughout her performances and often becomes overwhelmed to the point of tears due to the impact of the show and her tremendous success.

An insider disclosed, "'Adele goes through a gamut of emotions during her performances, which the audience may not be aware of. The enormity of the show and her success is so impactful that she has a little cry before hand or even after the shows."

Adele's Weekends with Adele concert residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Nevada, which began last year, has been so well-received that the run of shows has been extended until later this year.

The singer's ability to connect with her fans on such a deep level has undoubtedly contributed to the overwhelming success of her performances.