Princess Charlotte wins hearts as her Wimbledon video goes viral

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut last month, joining her parents and brother Prince George in the royal box.



King Charles granddaughter also met another royal, King Felipe of Spain.

Cameras caught Princess Charlotte and her mother Kate Middleton as she attended the men's finals at the famed British tennis tournament.

Now, a video of the younger princess is doing rounds on social media and won the hearts of the royal fans.

In the video, she can be seen watching Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his first Wimbledon title and left Novak Djokovic, the overwhelming favorite, with his first finals loss at the All England Club in a decade.

The video, shared by a Twitter handle Belle, has garnered thousands of views and likes and retweets within short time.

Belle posted the video with caption, “One of my favourite Princess Charlotte moments from Wimbledon this year!

“Watching on as Alcaraz celebrates his win, and realising she’s being shown on the big screen and the cheers are for her.”

The video has gone viral on social media.