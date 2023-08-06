 
menu menu menu

Princess Charlotte wins hearts as her Wimbledon video goes viral

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Princess Charlotte wins hearts as her Wimbledon video goes viral

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut last month, joining her parents and brother Prince George in the royal box.

King Charles granddaughter also met another royal, King Felipe of Spain.

Cameras caught Princess Charlotte and her mother Kate Middleton as she attended the men's finals at the famed British tennis tournament.

Now, a video of the younger princess is doing rounds on social media and won the hearts of the royal fans.

In the video, she can be seen watching Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his first Wimbledon title and left Novak Djokovic, the overwhelming favorite, with his first finals loss at the All England Club in a decade.

The video, shared by a Twitter handle Belle, has garnered thousands of views and likes and retweets within short time.

Belle posted the video with caption, “One of my favourite Princess Charlotte moments from Wimbledon this year!

“Watching on as Alcaraz celebrates his win, and realising she’s being shown on the big screen and the cheers are for her.”

The video has gone viral on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Adele's unlikely 'Christmas Village' addiction is taking over her LA home

Adele's unlikely 'Christmas Village' addiction is taking over her LA home
Jonas Brothers headline WAZZMATAZZ concert with dazzling performance in California

Jonas Brothers headline WAZZMATAZZ concert with dazzling performance in California
Selena Gomez's playful selfie with record producer sparks rumors

Selena Gomez's playful selfie with record producer sparks rumors
Prince Harry has ‘largely failed’: ‘Scored a few blows but not a single knockout’

Prince Harry has ‘largely failed’: ‘Scored a few blows but not a single knockout’
Royal family breaks silence on social media after Meghan Markle birthday snub video

Royal family breaks silence on social media after Meghan Markle birthday snub
Meghan Markle ‘runs’ the house & Prince Harry: ‘After everything he’s been through’

Meghan Markle ‘runs’ the house & Prince Harry: ‘After everything he’s been through’
Paul Schrader blasts 'Mission Impossible 7' on FB post

Paul Schrader blasts 'Mission Impossible 7' on FB post
Ne-Yo shares view on divisive topic, gender transitions among kids

Ne-Yo shares view on divisive topic, gender transitions among kids

King Charles is ‘getting payback’ on Prince Harry, Meghan: ‘Message is clear’

King Charles is ‘getting payback’ on Prince Harry, Meghan: ‘Message is clear’