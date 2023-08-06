 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle ‘can’t compete fairly’: ‘Is forcing David Beckham’s hand’

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Allegations about Meghan having instigated the divide between David Beckham and prince Harry have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She referenced everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it Ms Elser referenced the invitation to attend Prince Harry’s event for injured servicemen, and why the star would ever reject a request such as that.

In her eyes, “As a man who loved the royals, David would never refuse such an important request.”

“But having flown halfway around the world, he was perplexed why officials, after he arrived at the sporting, venue were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry.”

“The reason for the distance was Meghan, the newly married Duchess of Sussex.”

“She wanted no competition in the media from David and especially not from his wife, Victoria.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, it was Meghan’s visit to Australia that cemented this belief after it became a big success.

Meeting cheering crowds of admirers convinced Meghan that she was the Royal Family’s new Diana.

More From Entertainment:

Adele's unlikely 'Christmas Village' addiction is taking over her LA home

Adele's unlikely 'Christmas Village' addiction is taking over her LA home
Jonas Brothers headline WAZZMATAZZ concert with dazzling performance in California

Jonas Brothers headline WAZZMATAZZ concert with dazzling performance in California
Selena Gomez's playful selfie with record producer sparks rumors

Selena Gomez's playful selfie with record producer sparks rumors
Prince Harry has ‘largely failed’: ‘Scored a few blows but not a single knockout’

Prince Harry has ‘largely failed’: ‘Scored a few blows but not a single knockout’
Royal family breaks silence on social media after Meghan Markle birthday snub video

Royal family breaks silence on social media after Meghan Markle birthday snub
Meghan Markle ‘runs’ the house & Prince Harry: ‘After everything he’s been through’

Meghan Markle ‘runs’ the house & Prince Harry: ‘After everything he’s been through’
Paul Schrader blasts 'Mission Impossible 7' on FB post

Paul Schrader blasts 'Mission Impossible 7' on FB post
Ne-Yo shares view on divisive topic, gender transitions among kids

Ne-Yo shares view on divisive topic, gender transitions among kids

King Charles is ‘getting payback’ on Prince Harry, Meghan: ‘Message is clear’

King Charles is ‘getting payback’ on Prince Harry, Meghan: ‘Message is clear’