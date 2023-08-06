Meghan Markle has ‘little sympathy for Britain’: ‘Just a commoner'

Meghan Markle allegedly has ‘little sympathy’ for the UK and its customs, experts believe.



Allegations such has these have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she said, “While Harry and David did occasionally meet at weekends, Meghan had already, as an observer noticed, ‘put on airs’.”

But “as a passionate Californian, she felt little in common with a girl from Essex.”

Ms Elser also said, “Foolishly, she failed to see the advantage of forging a partnership with a universally admired couple.”

After all “even before she married Harry, Meghan had little sympathy for Britain and after arriving made no concessions to bridge the cultural chasm.”

“Victoria’s self-mocking English humour made no sense to a woman keen to keep her past skeletons deeply buried and already planning her return to the Californian sunshine.”



