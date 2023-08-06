Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘all second hand’: ‘She’s sounding too royal’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle keeps jumping between being “successful to disappearing without a trace.”

These claims against Meghan Markle have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

Ms Elser started by referencing a quote by Mark Twain where he said, “all ideas are second hand”.

This was in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new video about the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

There, she said, “To return to old mate Mark’s line, there really are no new ideas – or camera angles.”

She also went on to reference the ‘launch’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to public life and said, “Finally, the long-mooted Sussex relaunch seems to be here, with this video looking like the starting gun firing on weeks of globe-hopping events that will see the duke, and possibly the duchess, appear at a summit in Tokyo, a charity event in Singapore and at the Invictus Games in Germany.”

But in the eyes of Ms Elser, it all sounds “too royal.”

She even went point-by-point and said, “some sitting around a table earnestly talking about making the world a better place? Check. A charity outing? Of course. Presiding over an official event involving dignitaries, a lord mayor and maybe a brass band? Naturellement.”

“The last three years have seen Harry and Meghan have a tilt a podcasting, doco-making, ‘executive producing’ a series that was already at least part made, a biography, a children’s book, a job with a title that sounds like satire (Chief Impact Officer) and hitching their wagon to a Wall Street firm, a relationship the world has heard nothing about since – projects which have ranged from the record-bustingly successful to disappearing without a trace.”

At the end of the day, “To put it politely, it has all been hit and miss, with far more of the later than the former.”