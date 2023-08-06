Tori Spelling's financial struggles lead to budget-friendly RV vacation

Tori Spelling, the 50-year-old actress, was recently spotted on a vacation with her children in an RV in Ventura County, California.

This led to rumors about her financial situation, suggesting that she might have moved into the recreational vehicle full-time due to financial difficulties.

However, insiders have clarified that the reality TV star was simply trying to have a "budget-friendly" summer vacation with her kids.

Despite being known for an upscale lifestyle, Tori Spelling considered her financial situation when planning the getaway. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the actress is currently facing some "financial challenges" and had to opt for a more affordable vacation option.

While some speculated that Tori might be living in the RV permanently, insiders stated that this was not the case. It seems she was merely taking a break from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for the summer, seeking peace of mind for herself and her children.

The source revealed that the financial struggles were not a recent development, pointing out that Tori had not been very financially conscious over the years.

"The truth is, she isn't in a good place financially. She hasn't necessarily been financially conscious with her money over the years, taking the family's future into consideration, and it's catching up with her," the source stated.



Along with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, they developed poor financial habits and tended to spend money without considering the family's long-term financial security.

The actress and McDermott have faced multiple challenges in their marriage, including periods of financial uncertainty. In the past, they owed a substantial amount to American Airlines, and their relationship was marred by rumors of infidelity in 2013.

Dean McDermott recently announced their separation on Instagram, quickly deleting the post. Despite their troubles, Tori Spelling is focused on spending quality time with her children during this more budget-friendly vacation.