Royal expert reflects on Prince William, Prince Harry’s ‘permanent’ rift

Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift is ‘permanent’ and it is "never going to heal," royal expert Jennie Bond believes.



Speaking to GB News, per Mirror UK, Jennie reacted to people’s opinion that the time would heal everything, saying, “I think in this case it's not going to heal.”

She further said, "In fact, I think positions have become so entrenched that the rest of the family have just moved on, but I think certainly between William and Harry there is no going back, and it's just a fait accompli now that they don't talk.”

King Charles sons have no intention of talking, Jennie said and added, “The two families go their own ways and I think that's how it's going to stay and time is making that more certain."

Jennie’s remarks came amid reports the royal family has snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by not inviting them to mark late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary at Balmoral.

Meanwhile, another royal expert Sarah Hewson believes William and Harry’s feud has reached 'nuclear level', and their rift shows ‘Absolutely No Signs’ of ending.