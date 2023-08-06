Katie Price throws mermaid-themed birthday bash for daughter Bunny

Katie Price surprised her daughter Bunny by throwing a mermaid-themed birthday bash on the latter's ninth birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the former glamour model posted a video that displayed her home turned into a mermaid-themed birthday venue for her daughter.

She blew the minds of her followers by revealing that the preparations took only one hour to complete with the help of a few professionals.

The video featured everything mermaid-themed ranging from balloons to light displays and miniature tents.

Bunny gave an adorable reaction to the surprise prepared by her mum as she appeared to be stunned while walking into the room.

She captioned the post, "Bunny’s reaction at the end. We transformed my living room into a mermaid-themed party in just ONE HOUR for Bunny’s 9th Birthday today."

Fans flooded the comment section to express their disbelief over Katie's expression of love for her daughter.



One follower who possibly helped in baking the cake wrote, "Looks amazing. Well done everyone. Glad I could help with the cake xx."

Another one wrote, "This looks amazing." A third one wrote, "Hope bunny has the best time."

Katie, the mum-to-five, shares her youngest son and daughter, Jett and Bunny, with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

She shares Princess and Junior with ex-husband Peter Andre and her eldest Harvey is from her relationship with former footballer Dwight Yorke.