 
menu menu menu

Kaley Cuoco shares heartwarming photos of ‘daddy’s girl’ Matilda with Tom Pelphrey

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Kaley Cuoco gushes over her 4-month-old daughters bond with her dad Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco gushes over her 4-month-old daughter's bond with her dad Tom Pelphrey

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco delighted her followers by sharing glimpses of her cherished family on her Instagram Story.

The latest photo featured her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and their four-month-old daughter Matilda, captured in a serene and heartwarming moment.

In the image, Pelphrey, 41, lay on a baby mat on the grass, cradling Matilda with tender care. Cuoco playfully captioned the photo with "Daddy’s girl @tommypelphrey," adding a touch of sunshine through a filter applied to the picture.

Kaley Cuoco shares heartwarming photos of ‘daddy’s girl’ Matilda with Tom Pelphrey

Cuoco also shared endearing snapshots of herself, Pelphrey, and Matilda alongside actor David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica Oyelowo.

One photo depicted David, 47, affectionately kissing Matilda's hand as she sat on Pelphrey's lap. Cuoco's caption exuded adoration, "Aaaand my heart has officially melted @tommypelphrey @davidoyelowo," accompanied by heart emojis.

Kaley Cuoco shares heartwarming photos of ‘daddy’s girl’ Matilda with Tom Pelphrey

Another photo featured Cuoco and Jessica together, with Jessica cradling little Matilda on her lap. Cuoco playfully added a "Girl Power" GIF overlay to this heartwarming snapshot.

Kaley Cuoco shares heartwarming photos of ‘daddy’s girl’ Matilda with Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory star celebrated a significant milestone earlier in the week as Matilda turned four months old. To mark the occasion, Cuoco posted an adorable photo of her daughter on her Instagram Story. 

The accompanying GIFs conveyed the sentiment, with one reading "I mean..." and another celebrating Matilda's age, "4 months."

The couple's journey was recently marked by Pelphrey's 41st birthday celebration, where Cuoco poured her heart out in a tribute post on Instagram. She affectionately highlighted Pelphrey's various roles, culminating in the "Best daddy!" acknowledgment.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wants 'no competition' with Victoria Beckham video

Meghan Markle wants 'no competition' with Victoria Beckham
Lauryn Goodman is spotted for first time since giving birth

Lauryn Goodman is spotted for first time since giving birth
Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman’s hilarious made-up title for Wrexham match

Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman’s hilarious made-up title for Wrexham match
Alan Shayne recalls class discussions about the phenomenal Marlon Brando

Alan Shayne recalls class discussions about the phenomenal Marlon Brando
Lizzo ‘disappointed’ after celeb friends Adele, Harry Styles fail to offer support video

Lizzo ‘disappointed’ after celeb friends Adele, Harry Styles fail to offer support
Steph McGovern claims she was labelled “thick” early on in her career

Steph McGovern claims she was labelled “thick” early on in her career
Bryan Cranston gives tribute to Mark Margolis after his death

Bryan Cranston gives tribute to Mark Margolis after his death
Jeremy Allen White packs on PDA with model a week after loved-up display with estranged wife

Jeremy Allen White packs on PDA with model a week after loved-up display with estranged wife
Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘all second hand’: ‘She’s sounding too royal’

Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘all second hand’: ‘She’s sounding too royal’