Meghan Markle wants 'no competition' with Victoria Beckham

August 06, 2023

Meghan Markle was afraid of sharing space with former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

The Duchess of Sussex, who flew to Australia alongside Prince Harry on her maiden tour after wedding, did not want to face the Beckhams who were also present in the country.

Speaking about the uneasiness, author Tom Bower wrote in The Sun: "The reason for the distance was Meghan, the newly married Duchess of Sussex.

"She wanted no competition in the media from David, and especially not from his wife, Victoria."

Mr Bower then added the Duchess was not prepared "to tolerate anything flattering regarding the Beckhams.”

This comes as The Duke of Sussex reportedly phoned David Beckham over alleged private details leaked about Meghan.

Harry had a hunch that Meghan’s information was passed on my David’s wife Victoria Beckham.

A source at the time told The Sun: "Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

“Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David.”

“He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while.”

