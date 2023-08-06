Why Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton could never be friends? Harry reveals

Prince Harry believes Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were set apart by one major difference.

The two Duchesses have a very different taste in fashion, making is one of the duo’s breaking points.

Speaking about the dissimilarities, Harry writes in his memoir ‘Spare.’

"The only possibly discordant note I could think of was the marked difference in how the two women dressed, which both of them seemed to notice. Meg: ripped jeans, barefoot. Kate: done up to the nines. No big deal, I thought."

Meghan herself admitted about her rift with Kate in the six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries.

She said: "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan noted.