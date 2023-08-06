Margot Robbie’s prediction comes true as ‘Barbie’ reaches $1 billion mark

Margot had told Warner Brothers 'Barbie' would make $1 billion at the box office

Barbie, under the direction of Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing the $1 billion mark in ticket sales.

This milestone has made Margot’s big promise to Warner Brothers come true. The actress revealed earlier, “I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”

The film's tremendous success unfolded in just over two weeks since its July 21 debut, notably competing against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

This achievement has solidified Barbie as Warner Bros. Pictures' highest-grossing film for a Monday, following an impressive $155 million opening weekend in the United States. Furthermore, it secured the record for the industry's most significant opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman.

Barbie's impact extended beyond these records. The film also secured the title of the largest opening weekend in 2023, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146 million earlier in the year.

The movie's substantial staying power was evident during its second weekend in theaters, adding an impressive $93 million domestically to its already substantial earnings.

Barbie's triumphant performance has inspired Mattel, the toy company behind the iconic Barbie brand, to embark on a journey of cinematic adaptations.

Plans are underway to bring 14 additional Mattel properties to the silver screen, including a Polly Pocket movie directed by Lena Dunham and featuring Lily Collins.

Other projects include a Hot Wheels film produced by J.J. Abrams, a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel, a Barney film led by Daniel Kaluuya, and a Major Matt Mason film with Tom Hanks in the spotlight.