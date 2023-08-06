Christopher Nolan responds to complaints of inaudible dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan recently responded to an incident where BBC newsreader Jane Hill said that she left halfway through the film because of having trouble hearing the dialogue.



Nolan admitted that his artistic choice is to blame for the audience struggling to hear the dialogue in his latest movie Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer based on the book The American Prometheus describes the story of the father of the atomic bomb, Robert J. Oppenheimer and the events leading to the development of the atomic bomb. The creation that led to the destruction of millions of lives in Japan later on, reports Mirror.

Following the walkout, Jane said that she was disappointed that the music and effects often overtook the actors, "I missed a chunk of dialogues."

She felt relieved after hearing the same reviews from fellow fans but lamented, "How can you follow a film if you can't hear the actors."

Nolan admitted that his stylistic choice caused the problem that didn't allow actors to re-record their dialogues in the soundproof booth as he preferred the dialogues recorded during the actual filming.

Nolan has received Oscar nominations for several films including Dunkirk, Inception and Memento.