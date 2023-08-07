Prince Harry plans 'once in life time' trip for Archie who missed 'coronation'

Prince Harry is adamant on not letting son Archie miss more of important royal events.

The Duke of Sussex is eager to bring his elder child with him to Africa as he embarks on a business trip.

A source told Woman's Day magazine: “He's old enough now to appreciate it, and Harry has been desperate for Archie not to miss out on once-in-a-lifetime experiences since the Coronation.”



Meanwhile, a Netflix insider tells Page Six about Harry's deep rooted love for the continued.

"Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa, and he feels at home there."



The source continued: “He's always wanted to show his kids the continent that has been so special to him for so many years.

“It's here he's felt close to his mum where he followed in her footsteps, and it's almost a familial right that he gets the joy of showing Africa to his son.”

Harry himself once fondly spoke of Africa, noting : "I'd probably live in Africa. I'd like to spend all my time out there... As a job, it would probably be a safari guide."

