BTS Suga breaks silence on plans for military enlistment

BTS Suga has officially announced plans for a military enlistment and fans are in a fit of emotions.

Big Hit Entertainment announced the news via an official statement.

The announcement talked about the timeline till his enlistment and reads, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.”

“We will inform you of further updates in due course,” the agency also added.

But in the mean time “We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns.”

Throughout the course of this time, “Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.”

Shortly after the announcement went public fans started flocking to social media with thoughts of their own.

While some were downright shocked others expressed their desire to keep Suga off active-duty.

One fan even went as far as to write, “he’s served enough please don’t take him”

Another implemented self-soothing tactics and said, “just going to have to remind myself - the sooner they go, the sooner they come back”.



However, most ended up sharing crying emojis and memes underneath the official announcement from Big Hit Entertainment.



