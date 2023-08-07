World Cup 2023: Cricketing bodies unhappy with BCCI

A logo of the BCCI on a building. — Reuters/File

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made cricket boards of several countries unhappy with the way they are handling important matters for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2023, sources said on Sunday.

With the mega tournament just around the corner, ICC board members are upset that the BCCI have not yet released the final schedule of the event, nor have they started selling tickets.

Moreover, the scheduling of the World Cup remains the most important issue.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has already confirmed that the schedule of some matches will be changed — mainly due to religious festivals in India.

However, the official dates of the rescheduled matches have not been released by the BCCI which has brought uncertainty among some teams.



A large number of cricket fans will make their way to India to see their favourite team in action at the biggest cricketing event but they are troubled because BCCI have not finalised the ticketing process.

It should be noted that the tickets for the T20 World Cup 2022 held in Australia were made available six months before the event.

Sources further added that the ICC commercial department is not happy with BCCI holding India vs New Zealand match in Dharamshala as they believe that match of such stature should not be held in a small stadium as it will not be economically viable.