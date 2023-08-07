Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Prince William?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have seemingly extended an olive branch to Prince William to end their feud, an insider has claimed.



According to a report by OK! Magazine, an insider has claimed that the California-based royal couple are looking to "make amends" with the future king by renting a Kensington Palace apartment.

The insider told the publication, "He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves. He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back."

The royal brothers are currently not on speaking terms and their relations are believed to have gone from bad to worse following the release of Harry’s memoir Spare in January.

Meanwhile, royal experts believe Prince Harry and William’s rift is ‘permanent’ and it is "never going to heal."

Royal expert Jennie Bond reacted to people’s popular opinion that the time would heal everything, saying, “I think in this case it's not going to heal.”

Another royal expert Sarah Hewson believes William and Harry’s feud has reached a 'nuclear level', and their rift shows ‘Absolutely No Signs’ of ending.