 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Prince William?

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Prince William?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have seemingly extended an olive branch to Prince William to end their feud, an insider has claimed.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, an insider has claimed that the California-based royal couple are looking to "make amends" with the future king by renting a Kensington Palace apartment.

The insider told the publication, "He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves. He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back."

The royal brothers are currently not on speaking terms and their relations are believed to have gone from bad to worse following the release of Harry’s memoir Spare in January.

Meanwhile, royal experts believe Prince Harry and William’s rift is ‘permanent’ and it is "never going to heal."

Royal expert Jennie Bond reacted to people’s popular opinion that the time would heal everything, saying, “I think in this case it's not going to heal.”

Another royal expert Sarah Hewson believes William and Harry’s feud has reached a 'nuclear level', and their rift shows ‘Absolutely No Signs’ of ending.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, former girlfriend Chelsy Davy will ‘always be friends’? video

Prince Harry, former girlfriend Chelsy Davy will ‘always be friends’?
Meghan Markle issued stark warning over political move video

Meghan Markle issued stark warning over political move
BTS Suga breaks silence on plans for military enlistment

BTS Suga breaks silence on plans for military enlistment
Prince Harry has ‘entertainment industry BO’ needing to be ridden

Prince Harry has ‘entertainment industry BO’ needing to be ridden
'Barbie'-hater boyfriends are getting single quick video

'Barbie'-hater boyfriends are getting single quick
Prince Harry is ‘mining’ Prince William’s childhood wounds for content

Prince Harry is ‘mining’ Prince William’s childhood wounds for content
Meghan Markle has ‘bigger fish to fry’: ‘Not on a small hunt’

Meghan Markle has ‘bigger fish to fry’: ‘Not on a small hunt’
'American Psycho' author blames modern critics for being unreliable

'American Psycho' author blames modern critics for being unreliable
Grimes reacts to Lizzo’s ‘mistreatment’ of former dancers: ‘Just my two cents’

Grimes reacts to Lizzo’s ‘mistreatment’ of former dancers: ‘Just my two cents’