 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle betrays Hollywood with latest announcement?

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Meghan Markle betrays Hollywood with latest announcement?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been accused of betraying Hollywood and crossing the ‘picket line’ after reports that she and her husband Prince Harry are striking a new deal with Netflix to produce a film.

US PR expert, who goes by the alias "RoyalTea" on Twitter, said, "Three years to make their first acquisition and they announce it now?

"Meghan, an admitted SAG member, and Harry have essentially crossed the picket line to continue making deals for one of the streaming giants that are the worst offenders of actors rights," the PR expert continued.

The expert was reacting to the tweet shared by royal expert Matt Wilkinson that "Harry and Meghan will produce Netflix film after buying rights to £3m novel about parent dying in car crash."

The PR expert’s remarks came as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) walkout, and another strike by film and TV writers that began in May over pay and the threat of artificial intelligence, have brought US film and television production to a halt.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry?

King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry?
Prince Harry brings ‘limited value if any’ amid wide-scale revolt video

Prince Harry brings ‘limited value if any’ amid wide-scale revolt
Prince Harry, former girlfriend Chelsy Davy will ‘always be friends’? video

Prince Harry, former girlfriend Chelsy Davy will ‘always be friends’?
Meghan Markle issued stark warning over political move video

Meghan Markle issued stark warning over political move
BTS Suga breaks silence on plans for military enlistment

BTS Suga breaks silence on plans for military enlistment
Prince Harry has ‘entertainment industry BO’ needing to be ridden

Prince Harry has ‘entertainment industry BO’ needing to be ridden
'Barbie'-hater boyfriends are getting single quick video

'Barbie'-hater boyfriends are getting single quick
Prince Harry is ‘mining’ Prince William’s childhood wounds for content

Prince Harry is ‘mining’ Prince William’s childhood wounds for content
Meghan Markle has ‘bigger fish to fry’: ‘Not on a small hunt’

Meghan Markle has ‘bigger fish to fry’: ‘Not on a small hunt’