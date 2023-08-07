Meghan Markle betrays Hollywood with latest announcement?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been accused of betraying Hollywood and crossing the ‘picket line’ after reports that she and her husband Prince Harry are striking a new deal with Netflix to produce a film.



US PR expert, who goes by the alias "RoyalTea" on Twitter, said, "Three years to make their first acquisition and they announce it now?

"Meghan, an admitted SAG member, and Harry have essentially crossed the picket line to continue making deals for one of the streaming giants that are the worst offenders of actors rights," the PR expert continued.

The expert was reacting to the tweet shared by royal expert Matt Wilkinson that "Harry and Meghan will produce Netflix film after buying rights to £3m novel about parent dying in car crash."

The PR expert’s remarks came as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) walkout, and another strike by film and TV writers that began in May over pay and the threat of artificial intelligence, have brought US film and television production to a halt.