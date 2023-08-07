Rebel Wilson discusses raising daughter and wedding planning

Rebel Wilson just sat down for an interview with People where she discussed the process of planning her wedding and what it’s like raising her 8-month-old daughter. She described this current period as being the "Year of the Family" as they focus on building a "family unit."

She went on to joke that the people who plan their weddings on Valentine’s Day at Disneyland will have to wait because she wants a very elaborate ceremony while her fiancee wants the "opposite."

She added that her partner, Ramona Agruma had gifted her a wedding planning survival kit as a joke. "Ramona gave me a wedding planning survival kit, I think as a joke. But then she’s like, ‘look at this venue’ or ‘what do you think about this resort?’ And then I was at work all day and I came back and she's created a guest list."

She admitted that between travelling the world, raising their daughter and their respective jobs, she does not get a lot of time for herself. "I used to work out six days a week, but now I don't get that time," she explained, revealing that she had put on "a few pounds."

Rebel has shared her weight loss journey on her Instagram as a way to keep herself accountable and preach body positivity. She has also gone on to speak about her journey towards motherhood and issues with fertility. "When you go through something and it’s not that great, there can still be joy in sharing the story with others. All I can do is just live authentically."