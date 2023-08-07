Meghan Markle dropped by WME?

Speculations are doing the rounds that Meghan Markle has been dropped by WME.

It was claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is missing from the Booking Center category of the organization's website.

Her critics said a long list of celebrities is on the website including the Rock, Kevin Costner, Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill but the Duchess of Sussex has not been mentioned.

In April Meghan signed for representation with WME, which represents top artists in every major music category and book more than 30,000 dates globally.



The claims that she has been dropped are incorrect because a close look at the website reveals her profile as a Speaker.

Her introduction reads, "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures. She is noted as one of the most powerful and influential women in the world, topping lists such as TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25. "



A screenshot of Meghan Markle's profile on WME's website