 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle dropped by WME?

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Meghan Markle dropped by WME?

Speculations are doing the rounds that Meghan Markle has been dropped by WME.

It was claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is missing from the Booking Center category of the organization's website.

Her critics said a long list of celebrities is on the website including the Rock, Kevin Costner, Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill but the Duchess of Sussex has not been mentioned.

In April Meghan signed for representation with WME, which represents top artists in every major music category and book more than 30,000 dates globally.

The claims that she has been dropped are incorrect because a close look at the website reveals her profile as a Speaker.

Her introduction reads, "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures. She is noted as one of the most powerful and influential women in the world, topping lists such as TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25. "

Meghan Markle dropped by WME?

A screenshot of Meghan Markle's profile on WME's website  

More From Entertainment:

Heidi Klum's Diet: What she eats in a day to stay fit and fabulous

Heidi Klum's Diet: What she eats in a day to stay fit and fabulous
David Beckham joins hands with Austin Butler to remove tree from road! Watch

David Beckham joins hands with Austin Butler to remove tree from road! Watch

Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi soak up the sun in Ibiza getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi soak up the sun in Ibiza getaway
Rebel Wilson discusses raising daughter and wedding planning

Rebel Wilson discusses raising daughter and wedding planning

Prince William reacts as England reach Women’s World Cup quarter-final

Prince William reacts as England reach Women’s World Cup quarter-final
Meghan Markle betrays Hollywood with latest announcement? video

Meghan Markle betrays Hollywood with latest announcement?
Prince Harry’s brand is ‘diving head-first down a cliff’

Prince Harry’s brand is ‘diving head-first down a cliff’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Prince William? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Prince William?
King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry?

King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry?