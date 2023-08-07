Prince Harry struggling with ‘damage control’ with no guarantees'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future has just been analyzed by experts, who fear this approach may prove ‘mediocre at best’.

The topic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future plans have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She started the conversation off by noting the effects their video has had on overall popularity, and said, “What this week’s video and the upcoming mini-tour tells us is that Harry and Meghan are returning to safe, well-trodden royal ground.”

“Their own way, their own style, their new approach has only garnered the most mixed of mixed results, at best,” she also explained.

But it’s important to remember this isn’t a revolutionary shift because “Harry And Meghan Do Charity And Charm People’ is generally a winning recipe, an easy and fast win that can perhaps do some damage control.”

At the same time, it poses a risk and “a caveat here: I’d guess this return to Protocol: Palace is only a temporary measure with the duchess’ new super-agent Ari Emanuel surely hard at work on the Megnaissance.”

“But while this week marks a way point for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with no guarantee they will fare any better with whatever comes next, the same cannot be said for sustainable California clothing brand Bleusalt.”