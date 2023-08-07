 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘in trouble’: ‘So many misunderstandings’

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘in trouble’: ‘So many misunderstandings’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘in trouble’: ‘So many misunderstandings’

Meghan Markle is currently facing a massive risk in regards to her love life, and overall partnership with Prince Harry.

Warnings about this impending divide that’s setting in have been shared by celebrity psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigman.

She broke everything during one of her interviews with Spin Genie.

The astrologer began the warnings by explaining the real reason for this incoming change, and said, "Her 42nd birthday on August 4th is a time when the planet Venus, which rules love and the home, happens to be in retrograde."

For those unversed, retrograde is the time when a planet moves opposite to its natural inclination.

Honigman also went on to say, "This Venus retrograde also hits Leos stronger because the planet Venus happens to be in the sign of Leo for the entirety of the retrograde."

"This means that Leos, like Meghan, could experience a few romantic misunderstandings. This uneasy time around love lasts until September 3rd, 2023.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo discusses his character in ‘My Lovely Boxer’

K-pop group WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo discusses his character in ‘My Lovely Boxer’
King Charles trolls Prince William at Queen Camilla's behest?

King Charles trolls Prince William at Queen Camilla's behest?

Meghan Markle is a ‘modern day tragedy’: ‘Her life is Shakespearean’ video

Meghan Markle is a ‘modern day tragedy’: ‘Her life is Shakespearean’
Zoe Saldaña reflects on work ethic of Latinos: ‘You work until the day you die’ video

Zoe Saldaña reflects on work ethic of Latinos: ‘You work until the day you die’
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade keeps her distance from fiancée during recent night out

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade keeps her distance from fiancée during recent night out

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker show off custom Barbie-themed Bronco

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker show off custom Barbie-themed Bronco
Prince William and Kate's latest Tweet called exercise in smoke and mirrors

Prince William and Kate's latest Tweet called exercise in smoke and mirrors

Jennifer Aniston turns off Instagram comments amid Jamie Foxx antisemitism controversy

Jennifer Aniston turns off Instagram comments amid Jamie Foxx antisemitism controversy
Doja Cat’s fans left scratching their heads as she posts bizarre thirst trap

Doja Cat’s fans left scratching their heads as she posts bizarre thirst trap