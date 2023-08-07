Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘in trouble’: ‘So many misunderstandings’

Meghan Markle is currently facing a massive risk in regards to her love life, and overall partnership with Prince Harry.

Warnings about this impending divide that’s setting in have been shared by celebrity psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigman.

She broke everything during one of her interviews with Spin Genie.

The astrologer began the warnings by explaining the real reason for this incoming change, and said, "Her 42nd birthday on August 4th is a time when the planet Venus, which rules love and the home, happens to be in retrograde."

For those unversed, retrograde is the time when a planet moves opposite to its natural inclination.

Honigman also went on to say, "This Venus retrograde also hits Leos stronger because the planet Venus happens to be in the sign of Leo for the entirety of the retrograde."

"This means that Leos, like Meghan, could experience a few romantic misunderstandings. This uneasy time around love lasts until September 3rd, 2023.”