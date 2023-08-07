Heidi Klum enjoys romantic getaway with Tom Kaulitz: Details inside

German supermodel Heidi Klum on Monday delighted her millions of fans with a glimpse into her lavish Italian getaway with her husband Tom Kaulitz.



Heidi Klum, 50, took to Instagram and shared stunning photos in a skimpy swimsuit.

She posted the photos which also revealed her diet.

Heidi wrote, "Make sure to eat your fruits and…" along with vegetable and fruit emojis.

Thousands of fans have reacted to the post by pressing the heart button as the model turned off the comments.

Heidi Klum posted the photos after she celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Kaulitz with a romantic note last week, saying "I'm soooo in love with you Tom Kaulitz. Happy Anniversary."

Heidi Klum's Dating History

It is to be mentioned here that Tom Kaulitz is Heidi’s third husband and the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in February 2019, followed by a grand celebration, in August that same year.

Ric Pipino

Heidi Klum was first married to stylist Ric Pipino in 1997 and unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2002 after five years of marriage. Heidi was roughly 29 at the time.

Flavio Briatore

Later, she started dating Italian formula one manager Flavio Briatore and parted ways in December 2003.

Seal

Heidi began dating singer Seal in 2004 and married him in May 2005 on a beach in Mexico. They shared three children together, however, the couple divorced in 2014.

Tom Kaulitz

Currently, before tying the knot to Tom Kaulitz, Heidi was dating Vito Schnabel.