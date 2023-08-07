Powerful explosion near Turkey's Derince port leaves 12 injured

View of ambulances at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, November 13, 2022. — Reuters

A power explosion near Dernice Port, Kocaeli province of Turkey, as per initial reports, rocked the grain silos and left scores of people injured, Turkish media said Monday citing the first emergency responders.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained which occurred near the port of Derince at around 2:40pm (1140 GMT) near Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos, TRT reported.

The explosion left a trail of destruction with firefighters including other emergency personnel dispatched to the scene for immediate medical assistance.

More to follow...

