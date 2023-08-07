 
David Beckham ‘never befriended’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

The truth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rumored relationship with David and Victoria Beckham has just been brought to light.

Author Douglas Murray made these startling revelations and insights.

He weighed in on everything during one of his interviews with Sky News host Rita Panahi.

He started the entire converastion off by saying, “Everyone is reporting this as Harry and Meghan being friends with the Beckhams.”

But “Anyone who knows the stories of their wedding some years ago, the Sussexes’ wedding, most of the celebrities in the congregation didn’t seem to know the happy couple.”

“It is perfectly possible there has been no fallout at all because the Beckhams aren’t actually friends with the Sussexes – they are just people the Sussexes invited to their wedding,” Mr Murray also admitted.

At the end of the day, the only reason “They [the Beckhams] were invited because they were famous people,” Mr Burray also explained before signing off. 

