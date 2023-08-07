Prince William and Kate's latest Tweet called exercise in smoke and mirrors

Kensington Place has been criticized over a tweet in support of England after their victory in the Women's World Cup.

The tweet posted from the official Twitter account of the Prince and Princess of Wales was called an exercise in smoke and mirrors as the England team were largely second best to Nigeria.

The tweet also renewed the debate on whether Prince William himself wrote it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton came under criticism for exaggerating the England team's performance.

According to BBC, it was an excruciating watch for England supporters in Brisbane as the Lionesses played 120 minutes on a knife's edge.



It said England scraped through to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Nigeria.





