Kris Jenner posts snaps from Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ engagement: ‘Best week ever!

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos got engaged in May 

Kris Jenner, the renowned matriarch of the Kardashian family, took to Instagram to celebrate the engagement of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.

The 67-year-old reality TV star shared a group photo featuring herself, Sánchez, and their friends, taken during the engagement yacht party in Italy. "Best week ever!!! @laurenwsanchez @jeffbezos we love you!" 

Jenner captioned the photo, accompanied by heart and prayer emojis. Among those tagged in her post were Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd and designer Sarah Staudinger.

The photograph captured the group's joyful expressions as they held glasses filled with beverages. Sánchez, 53, stood out in a white robe, seated in the center, while the other ladies wore matching black robes. 

The foreground showcased unopened gift boxes, envelopes, and a bucket brimming with champagne bottles, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Sánchez and Bezos, 59, got engaged in May and recently hosted an engagement party on Bezos' yacht along the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy. 

Sánchez also shared the same group photo on her Instagram, along with other snapshots from the engagement festivities. One image featured Sánchez donning a sparkly silver crop top and matching mini skirt in her closet, while another showed her in the same outfit alongside her 22-year-old son, Nikko Gonzalez.

A poignant black-and-white photo showcased Sánchez and Bezos embracing on the yacht's deck, with Sánchez wearing a stunning white beaded mini dress.

Sources close to the couple revealed that they are "really in love which makes everyone who knows them happy.”

"All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," the insider added.

