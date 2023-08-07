Tom Pelphrey shares adorable photo of Kaley Cuoco and Matilda smiling wide

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are over the moon with their adorable 4-month-old daughter

Over the weekend, Tom Pelphrey took to his Instagram Story to share a photo featuring his wife Kaley Cuoco and their 4-month-old daughter, Matilda, beaming with a wide open-mouthed smile.

In the snapshot, Cuoco, couldn't contain her own joy as she held Matilda close. She wore a white tee and had her hair piled up in a messy bun, showcasing her radiant happiness. Matilda's strawberry-covered bib was also visible in the picture, adding a charming touch.

The 37-year-old became a mother when she welcomed Matilda with Pelphrey on March 30, has been sharing numerous photos of the father-daughter duo on her own Instagram account.

On August 5, she posted an image showing Pelphrey cuddling with Matilda on the grass, with his arm wrapped securely around her. Cuoco captioned the heartwarming photo with, "Daddy's girl @tommypelphrey."

The Flight Attendant actress also took the opportunity to celebrate Pelphrey's first Father's Day in June by sharing snapshots of him and their beloved daughter.

"Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me) we you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

The actress also posted a tribute to Pelphrey on his 41st birthday, on July 28: “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey !,” she wrote.

“Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you…best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart," she continued.

“And your best role to date…Best daddy! We love you!!!!,” she concluded.