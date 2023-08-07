Gerard Piqué spotted hand in hand with Clara Chia Marti as they enjoy lunch

Gerard Piqué and Shakira separated in June 2022, after rumors of Piqué's cheating erupted

Gerard Piqué, the former Spanish football sensation, was seen sporting a smile as he stepped out for a leisurely lunch date with his new flame, Clara Chia Marti, in the vibrant city of Barcelona on Monday.

The 36-year-old athlete, known for his remarkable contributions to the world of soccer, made a relaxed fashion statement for the occasion. He opted for a navy short-sleeved T-shirt that he paired effortlessly with a classic ensemble consisting of blue denim jeans and a pair of sporty Nike trainers.

Accompanied by his 24-year-old girlfriend, the couple walked hand in hand to the restaurant.

Clara perfectly complemented her beau's style. She showcased her fashion flair by donning a pair of eye-catching blue patterned wide-legged trousers.

Tucking a chic white one-shoulder blouse into the trousers, Clara effortlessly combined style with comfort. Completing her ensemble, she elevated her stature with white strappy heels, exuding confidence and poise.

Reports suggest that Piqué has taken a step forward in his new relationship by reportedly moving Clara into the home he previously shared with his ex, renowned singer Shakira. It was also the home in which she spent her pregnancy with the former couple's eldest son, Milan, who is now 10 years old.

Journalist Pepe del Real shared insights into the history of the house, stating, “Shakira lived in that house in 2012 when she arrived in Barcelona. What's more, the images of Shakira leaving the hospital, of her pregnant and arriving at the house were in that house, which is in the town of Cambrils. It's quite secure, it's not next to the sea but it does have a lot of privacy.”

The former couple, who parted ways after an 11-year relationship, officially confirmed their separation in June of the previous year. Their separation followed allegations of Piqué's infidelity, which cast a shadow over their long-standing romance.