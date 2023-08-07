 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet John Travolta

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle met Hollywood star John Travolta, according to PageSix.

The publication reported that the couple rubbed shoulders with the "Pulp Fiction" actor at the release party for Harry’s memoir January.

Citing insiders, the news outlet reported that Meghan and Harry had a “very friendly encounter” with Travolta that one time but “nothing more than that.”

The Sun reported Friday that Markle and Harry had “got on extremely well” with Travolta.

John Travolta famously met and danced with the late Princess Diana, years ago and reportedly has said that hangout was “one of the highlights of [his] life.”

The report of the meeting between the Hollywood actor and the royal couple came out amid rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had fallen out with David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham.

