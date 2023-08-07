 
menu menu menu

King Charles needs Prince William's help to kick Andrew out of royal property

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

King Charles needs Prince Williams help to kick Andrew out of royal property
King Charles needs Prince William's help to kick Andrew out of royal property 

Prince Andrew fell out of favour with his family after being implicated in a sex scandal.

Andrew, known as Queen's favorite son, was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages months after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was young.

Multiple reports in the British media said that King Chalrs wants to kick his brother out of Royal Lodge.

Commenting on the reports, royal commentator Robert Jobson said that King Charles won’t be able to boot disgraced royal Prince Andrew out of his spectacular 30-room mansion without Prince William.

According to express.co.uk, the property was leased to  Andrew in 2003 and he was required to pay for any renovations to the property by himself.

Speaking to the publication, the expert said, “The business with the Royal lodges, I think it's not going go away in the long term. But in the short term, and Sarah, Fergie having breast cancer, and she's an operation she's recovering from that.”

Express.co.uk reported that the Prince of Wales is rumored to have “his eye” on the mansion to “reflect his new role” as next in line to the throne.

But Jobson says the Duke won’t go down without a fight and William is the only one who can prompt the King to send Andrew packing.

He said: “Andrew is pretty much secure in the place because the only person that can really force him out will probably be William.”


More From Entertainment:

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied part ways after 11 years of marriage

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied part ways after 11 years of marriage
Cillian Murphy says 'No deleted scenes in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy says 'No deleted scenes in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer'
William Friedkin dies: ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ director was 87

William Friedkin dies: ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ director was 87

Gerard Piqué spotted hand in hand with Clara Chia Marti as they enjoy lunch

Gerard Piqué spotted hand in hand with Clara Chia Marti as they enjoy lunch
Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez to be sentenced

Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez to be sentenced

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon under fire for being rude to Park Bo Young

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon under fire for being rude to Park Bo Young
Kelly Clarkson's fiery lyrics swaps: A reflection on her divorce

Kelly Clarkson's fiery lyrics swaps: A reflection on her divorce
Kirsten Dunst’s childhood interview about ‘awkward’ kiss with 31-year-old Brad Pitt resurfaces video

Kirsten Dunst’s childhood interview about ‘awkward’ kiss with 31-year-old Brad Pitt resurfaces
Tom Pelphrey shares adorable photo of Kaley Cuoco and Matilda smiling wide

Tom Pelphrey shares adorable photo of Kaley Cuoco and Matilda smiling wide