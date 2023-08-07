King Charles needs Prince William's help to kick Andrew out of royal property

Prince Andrew fell out of favour with his family after being implicated in a sex scandal.

Andrew, known as Queen's favorite son, was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages months after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was young.

Multiple reports in the British media said that King Chalrs wants to kick his brother out of Royal Lodge.

Commenting on the reports, royal commentator Robert Jobson said that King Charles won’t be able to boot disgraced royal Prince Andrew out of his spectacular 30-room mansion without Prince William.

According to express.co.uk, the property was leased to Andrew in 2003 and he was required to pay for any renovations to the property by himself.



Speaking to the publication, the expert said, “The business with the Royal lodges, I think it's not going go away in the long term. But in the short term, and Sarah, Fergie having breast cancer, and she's an operation she's recovering from that.”



Express.co.uk reported that the Prince of Wales is rumored to have “his eye” on the mansion to “reflect his new role” as next in line to the throne.

But Jobson says the Duke won’t go down without a fight and William is the only one who can prompt the King to send Andrew packing.

He said: “Andrew is pretty much secure in the place because the only person that can really force him out will probably be William.”



