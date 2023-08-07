MeganThee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez to be sentenced

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez will be sentenced for shooting MeganThee Stallion after a Kylie Jenner pool party in 2020, according to BBC.



Charges were not brought by 1the office of the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón instead of Megan.



The publication reported that Tony could face anywhere between nine and 22 years in prison on the three charges against him.



In December last year, Tory Lanez was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020, prosecutors said.

The jury found Lanez, 30, guilty of three felony counts: carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; assault with a semiautomatic handgun; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez faces over 20 years in prison and a potential deportation to Canada.

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 27, had earlier testified Lanez shot at her feet after a pool party in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020, adding the shooting was preceded by an argument that got heated when the two began attacking each other's music careers.

