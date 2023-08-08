Ex-Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey.—[email protected]

The remains of former Newcastle and Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu have been discovered in the debris of a high-rise building in the Turkish province of Hatay.

The news was confirmed by his agent, who revealed that Atsu had been missing since the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, resulting in a loss of more than 40,000 lives.

Christian Atsu, 31, who had joined the prestigious Premier League club Chelsea in 2013 under the ownership of Roman Abramovich, was officially pronounced deceased by his agent on Saturday. Nana Sechere, in a tweet, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the footballer and thanked everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time.

Initially, there were reports of Atsu being rescued a day after the earthquakes, but unfortunately, those reports were proven false. His body was found on Saturday in Ronesans Residence, a high-rise complex in the city of Antakya, southern Turkey, which was believed to be "earthquake-proof."

Following the tragic discovery, the developer of the residential complex, Mehmet Yasar Coskun, was arrested at Istanbul Airport while attempting to board a flight to Montenegro, as reported by Anadolu news agency. The investigation into the incident is likely to unfold in the coming days.



Turkish club Hatayspor, where Atsu had signed in September, expressed profound sadness and shared a touching message on Twitter, vowing never to forget the player and sending their prayers and peace to him.

Both Newcastle United, where Atsu had made 121 appearances, and Chelsea, his former club, expressed deep grief at the news of his passing. Atsu was a well-known figure in Ghanaian football, having played 65 times for the national team and even earning the title of Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Just on the eve of the tragic earthquakes, Atsu had scored his first goal for Hatayspor in a Super Lig match, which adds to the poignancy of the situation.

The footballing world mourns the loss of a talented and respected player, whose contributions to the sport will be fondly remembered. As the investigation progresses and more details emerge, the focus remains on offering support and comfort to Christian Atsu's family and loved ones during this difficult time of bereavement.