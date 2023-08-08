President Alvi to retain office despite end of term: law minister

President Arif Alvi is pictured in his office in this undated image. — APP/File

Tarar says Parliament and provincial assemblies elect president.

Alvi to keep serving office of president till new govt takes charge.

Interior minister says polls could be delayed until March next year.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will remain in office despite the end of his term, which is due in September, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar said, according to The News.



The minister told the media on Monday that the constitutional office of the president cannot be left vacant as per the 18th Amendment in the Constitution.

He said that the electoral college of the president is the parliament and the provincial assemblies, therefore, the new president will be elected after the formation of a new government after general elections.

Since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has to decide when the elections would take place after the delimitation of constituencies under the new census, Alvi will keep serving the office of the president till the new setup takes charge.

It may be noted that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approval of census 2023, ECP is bound to carry out fresh delimitations, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that the elections could be delayed until March next year due to that reason.

The ECP is required to hold upcoming general elections — earlier scheduled for October or November this year — on the basis of a fresh digital census after the CCI meeting on Saturday “unanimously” approved the 2023 headcount.